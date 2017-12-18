5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In ClevelandFirst time visitors to Cleveland, Ohio are amazed at the huge amount of things to do while visiting. Everything here is world class including our Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 30 miles of Emerald Necklace Cleveland Metroparks bike paths and roadway, great restaurants and sports bars. Cleveland really does have it all and at highly affordable prices (compared to other major cities). Check out a few of the top bucket list items that every Clevelander needs to check off.