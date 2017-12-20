By Mark Horning

Either you drew the short straw or missed a meeting and were volunteered but somehow you ended up being in charge of putting together the New Year’s Eve Party for this year. Don’t panic! Cleveland has over one hundred catering services waiting to make your party memorable. Here is a short list of some of the best that can supply everything from location to all the other elements needed to make your get together the best. Just be sure to get your orders in early.

Brennans Catering & Banquet Center

13000 Triskett Road

Cleveland, OH

(216) 251-2131

www.brennanscatering.com

These folks have been hosting weddings, anniversaries, parties, fundraisers and events for over 30 years. With this much experience the catering options are endless. Their party center has four large banquet rooms or they can bring the food as well as all the needed accessories right to your location. From full dinners to hot buffets, party platters and boxed lunches they can fill your needs to a T.

Buccis J Bella Italian Restaurant

12201 Pearl Road

Strongsville, OH

(440) 238-0200

www.buccis.net

Specializing in authentic Italian cuisine (they make their own stocks, sauces and salad dressings) they have locations in Strongsville, Middleburgh Heights and Rocky River, Ohio. The party room can hold up to 80 people where your guests can dine on a variety of pastas, homemade meatballs, pizza and their famous Parmesan dishes. Give their professional event planner associates a call.

Catered Elegance

26383 Broadway Ave.

Bedford, OH

(440) 232-5039

www.e-cateredelegance.com

Based in Bedford, Ohio the company has been catering events for over 20 years while offering a full banquet facility. Have a big event planned? They can handle up to 400 guests. Their services include event planning, venue selection, set-up, tents, seating and more. Looking for something casual? Angie’s Rib Wagon can drive right to your event for an evening of BBQ. If you’re looking for something in between they also offer La Casa Bella Party Center that can handle up to 250 guests with formal sit-down dinner, buffet or family style service.

Spice Catering Company

5800 Detroit Ave.

Cleveland, OH

(216) 961-9637

www.spicecaters.com

Formally known as Spice of Life Catering Co. this company was founded in 2006 and moved to their restaurant location in Cleveland’s Gorgon Square Arts District in 2011. They pride themselves in sourcing 80% of all their ingredients from small family farms within a 150-mile radius of Cleveland as well as from their own farm, Spice Acres. Hold your event at their restaurant, barn or any one of their signature venues including your own home.

Yours Truly Restaurant

1228 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH

(216) 621-2700

www.ytr.com

If you’re simply looking to order food delivered straight to your location you can order online from any of the nine YTR locations that include Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Mayfield Village, Medina, Mentor, Rockside or Shaker Square. Their Playhouse Square location offers a small mezzanine that will hold up to 60 guests. You can order up appetizers, breakfast items, fruits and salads, sandwiches and wraps, sweets and beverages for your New Year’s party.