CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 18th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday, January 17th, at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom in Downtown Cleveland.
The finalists for five separate awards were announced Wednesday, with Ilgauskas’s award, the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Courage Award, and Cleveland Sports Moment of the Year set to be given live.
Ilgauskas was drafted by the Cavaliers with the 20th overall pick in the 1996 draft, playing 12 seasons with the Cavaliers before wrapping up his career with one year alongside LeBron James in Miami. His No. 11 jersey was retired to the rafters at Quicken Loans Arena on March 9th, 2014.
James, Indians duo Corey Kluber and Jose Ramirez and Browns tackle Joe Thomas are all up for the Professional Athlete of the Year award.
Up for Male High School Athlete of the Year are a trio of football players, Joey Baughman of Wadsworth, Ronald Lee of Euclid and Tyreke Smith of Cleveland Heights. Gilmour basketball star and Michigan recruit Naz Hillmon leads the Female High School Award list alongside Solon Cross Country/Track standout Olivia Howell and Becksville-Broadview Heights volleyballer Shannon Williams.
The University of Mount Union Football Team headline the Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year race after winning their 13th NCAA Division III National Championship on Friday, December 15th. Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward of Macedonia was also nominated alongside Kent State track star Reggie Jagers III and Ashland footballer Travis Tarnowski.
Former Chagrin Falls standout and current University of Michigan center Hallie Thome is nominated for the Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year award with Kent State volleyballer Kelsey Bittinger and Mount Union track standout Marisa Rinaldi.