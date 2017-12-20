Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the early signing period and the world of college football recruiting, the highlights of Ohio State’s class, John Dorsey’s comments on the Browns’ plan going forward, and the importance in the presence of a veteran quarterback.
Chris also talked about the “catch rule” in the NFL, the increased attention toward penalties and suspensions for defensive players and upcoming bowl games in college football.
