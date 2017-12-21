BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Isaiah Crowell isn’t sure what he has to do to get Hue Jackson’s attention.

Not even a 59-yard run was enough to earn him more touches in Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“That is exactly what was the most frustrating because I felt like I could do more just to help the team win and help us really get over the hump and probably make a couple of more long runs that we could score some touchdowns and stuff like that,” Crowell said. “That is what was frustrating, but like I said, I’m just trying to focus on this week. Maybe this week it will be better.”

Crowell’s frustration is understandable considering that run was the longest offensive play of the season and yet he saw the ball just twice more – on the very next play and once in the second half – for the rest of the afternoon. His burst also set up the lone touchdown of the afternoon against the Ravens that saw the Browns march 96 yards in 5 plays – all on the ground.

“I felt the same way I had felt in the past, but it wasn’t anything that was different,” Crowell said. “It wasn’t anything too much. It was the same. I felt the same way like I will anytime, like any back would.”

Crowell, who finished the day with 2 fewer carries than DeShone Kizer or Duke Johnson got, entered the season hoping to climb the 1,000-yard plateau this season after finishing with 952 yards on 198 carries a year ago. It doesn’t appear the he’ll get there.

Crowell has 788 yards on 179 carries to date with 2 games remaining.

“Nobody really says anything to me about it, but I know football,” Crowell said. “Sometimes when we are behind the sticks and it is late in the game and we are down big, I understand what is going on. I really don’t need him to come and tell me anything about what is going on, but if I feel like we have a chance and know we are in the game, it is a one-possession game or whatever, it is a different story.”

The Browns rank 17th in the NFL with an average of 109.7 yards rushing per game.

Pro Bowl Joe? – With Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier on injured reserve, Joe Schobert is in line to be the Browns’ lone representative in Orlando for the Pro Bowl this year.

“It feels good. Obviously, it means I am doing something right and doing things the right way,” Schobert said. “I feel, like Kirko (Christian Kirksey) said the other day, that I have a lot to work on and a lot to improve at, but I think it means that I am on the right track.”

Schobert, who needs to get through the final 2 games healthy, was named a first alternate. The 2016 fourth round pick – No. 99 overall – in the 2016 draft is tied for first in the NFL with 127 tackles, according to NFL.com totals and has played every defensive snap this season, joining fellow linebacker Christian Kirksey and NY Jets and former Browns linebacker Demario Davis as the only players to do so for their teams this season.

“Last year, I was running around and playing football and thinking, ‘Yeah, I belong in the NFL,’” Schobert said. “You just don’t think you are the elite of the elite. Hopefully, going into the Pro Bowl will be a similar experience and go in and recognize that ‘Yeah, I belong here.’ I am going to take that going in.”

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio was named a second alternate.

Never Been Here Before – The Browns are the first team in NFL history to be 0-14 in back-to-back years but the hope is they’ll pull off a miracle on Christmas eve in back-to-back years as well.

Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty couldn’t even put into words what a win Sunday in Chicago would mean when asked on Thursday.

“I don’t know. I honestly have never been in this position,” McCourty said. “You want to win because that is what you work of all throughout the week to do. No one prepares and says, ‘We know we are probably not going to win this one.’ You are preparing each and every week and you are going out there on Sunday to win that game. I think just from a playing standpoint at this point, let’s be 2-14. Let’s do everything we can to become that. That is our goal, and hopefully, we can accomplish that throughout these last two games.”

McCourty, who signed a 2-year, $6 million contract as a free agent, admitted this season has been difficult on him.

“It is rough. I am not going to lie,” McCourty said. “As you go through the season, even for me as an older guy, it wears on you week in and week out. Obviously, none of us came in with the intent to have this type of struggle. Overall, you still have so much to play for. First and foremost, just your job.”

Injury Report – DNP: CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee); LIMITED: CB Jamar Taylor (foot), RB Isaiah Crowell (shoulder), WR Matt Hazel (hamstring); FULL: QB DeShone Kizer (ribs), RB Duke Johnson (shoulder), LB Josh Keys (wrist), TE Randall Telfer (knee).