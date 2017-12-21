By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Canton Charge, Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Injured Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas will not be getting what he and many other fans may have wanted on Christmas Day, as he will sit out the NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors.

Head Coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Thursday that he is officially ruling Thomas out of the Christmas Day matinee. Thomas was assigned to the G-League’s Canton Charge on Thursday morning, where he took part in a full 5-on-5 scrimmage with the Cavaliers’ affiliate.

Thomas was dealt to the Cavaliers over the summer after missing the final three games of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals with a torn labrum in his right hip.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule
Browns Central

Listen Live

Listen