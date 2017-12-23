Sponsored By sports radio 92.3 The Fan
Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima Tuesday through Friday morning for your chance to win a four pack of passes to the advance screening of ‘The Commuter,’ starring Liam Neeson, at Cinemark Valley View on Tuesday, January 9th at 7 pm.

It’s all courtesy of Lionsgate and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.

Read contest rules here.

All prizes must be picked up at the station at 1041 Huron Road, Cleveland, OH 44115, weekdays between 9 am to 5 pm.

All winners are required to sign a winner release form prior to receiving their prize.

