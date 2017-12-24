CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Head coach Hue Jackson will look to add an offensive coordinator in the offseason ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reported Sunday morning, just hours prior to the Browns-Bears game in Chicago.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson is still seeking his first win of 2017 today in Chicago. After the season, he will seek an offensive coordinator, per team sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 24, 2017

Earlier this month Jackson talked about the potential of adding a coordinator on the offensive side of the ball while also explaining why he didn’t consider hiring one when he took the job in 2016.

“I thought it was unfair for me when I first came here – I got the job because of what I did on offense – I didn’t think it was fair to give anybody that title and not have a football team that was worthy of that guy to be the leader of it when I didn’t think it was where it needed to be,” Jackson said back on Dec. 7. “To me, then you guys would have been telling me to get rid of him. I would rather you guys tell me to get rid of me than somebody [else]. It is like a set-up. I have seen these before where coaches hire guys and they put them in that role and they fire that guy and they keep on going and they keep getting opportunities to stay here. I didn’t want to do that. I didn’t think that was fair. I understand and know exactly where we are on offense.

“I truly believe a year from now that we are going to be better equipped and in a better situation. Do I want an offensive coordinator? That is definitely a possibility for me, there is no question. At the same time, I knew what I was getting myself into in the beginning. I knew what I needed to do and I wasn’t worried about all of the criticism and things that have been said. That is part of it, but think about it like that with somebody else. They might not have been able to handle that, and I didn’t think that was fair to them. That is why I made the decision that I made.”