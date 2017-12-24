CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns are so bad that UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen wants no part of them according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter, citing league sources, reported Sunday morning that Rosen would prefer to land in New York with the Giants rather than end up in Cleveland where the Browns have started 28 different quarterbacks since 1999. According to Schefter, Rosen is wary of coming out in the draft if the Browns appear to be close to committing to him.
The Browns are an NFL-record worst 1-29 the last 2 seasons under Hue Jackson, who has treated current rookie QB DeShone Kizer like a yoyo, benching him on 4 separate occasions.
A loss in Chicago Sunday or a NY Giants win at Arizona would clinch the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for a second consecutive season for Cleveland.