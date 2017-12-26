CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is in no hurry to quiet talk he’d prefer the Browns not draft him first overall next April.

“I’d rather be a lower pick at the right team than a higher at the wrong team,” Rosen said on Saturday according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

The “wrong team” Rosen, who will not play in the Cactus Bowl on Tuesday against Kansas State because of a concussion, everyone is assuming he is referring to would be the 0-15 Browns.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources, reported Sunday morning that Rosen would prefer to land in New York with the Giants rather than end up in Cleveland where the Browns have started 28 different quarterbacks since 1999. According to Schefter, Rosen is wary of coming out in the draft if the Browns appear to be close to committing to him.

Last year’s top overall pick Myles Garrett, who has 6 sacks in 8 games this season for the Browns, had some strong words for Rosen following the 20-3 loss Sunday at Chicago that pushed Cleveland to the brink of a winless season.

“Don’t be fearful, be grateful. No matter where you’re picked. If you’re part of the Browns, or you’re part of Chicago, whoever you are, be grateful of the opportunity,” Garrett said. “There is no curse, there is no problem here. You got to be able to execute and finish games.”

USC quarterback Sam Darnold denied a similar report about not wanting the Browns to draft him in November.

Rosen has thrown 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year for the Bruins wile the Browns have already clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2018 Draft. The Giants will pick second.

