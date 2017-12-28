Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network joined Nick Wilson and Chris Fedor this morning as the guys filled in for Ken Carman and Anthony Lima. Aditi says she thinks Nick is crazy for grilling out in single-degree weather before getting to the Browns and Steelers. She talks the James Harrison saga, the drama around the Steelers this season and Mike Tomlin still being undecided about resting players this week against the Browns. On the Cleveland side, she says from afar things seem odd and with so many potential coaching openings this offseason, now might not be the best time for the Browns to be one but hey have to operate believing they could get the best of the best.