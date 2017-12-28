BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson can’t win on Sundays but he’s at least won over Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam despite his 1-30 record.

He’s also won over the locker room.

The long-suffering paying customers however is a completely different story.

Fans have grown tired of Jackson’s act – during the week and on Sundays – which is why when he eventually takes his promised plunge into Lake Erie, some fans might prefer he just swim to Canada.

“It has been painful for all,” Jackson said. “I get it. Our fans, it is tough. I get it. I understand it. I know all of the arrows that come at me. I expected that, but at the same time, I can’t tell them to keep having patience. That is what we have always said.”

The Browns have asked for patience from fans every time they’ve made a change, which now is becoming a 12, 18, 24 or 36 month tradition.

Over 19 years all that requested patience has added up to just 88 wins and 215 losses. 75 of those losses have come since the start of the 2012 season and 30 of those since Jackson took the reigns in January 2016 so it’s understandable why FirstEnergy Stadium has turned into a ghost-town and the Browns posted their lowest attendance totals in decades.

Fans now ask, ‘when will it end?’

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam fired Sashi Brown as executive vice president of football operations and hired John Dorsey as general manager on Dec. 7. They also announced that Jackson would return even though he’s led the team to just 1 victory and the worst stretch of losing in NFL history.

And so while Jackson is confident that the Haslams will remain true to their word no matter the outcome Sunday in Pittsburgh that many expect to result in just the second 0-16 season in NFL history, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions, he’s not inclined to repeat the speech he gave team employees when he walked in the door to a heroes welcome in 2016 anytime soon.

“I think my words don’t have any value now until I can change, until we can change and show change, nobody is going to believe anything we say,” Jackson said. “Whatever I say now really doesn’t hold water. I get that. To talk about it really doesn’t do anything. I think the only thing that is going to change is we need to get to winning as fast as we can. I think that is what we are going to do.”

Believe it or not, Jackson feels the pain because he lives it daily.