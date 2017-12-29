We had a pretty eventful year in Cleveland sports here at 92.3 The Fan. From Browns rumors, to the NFL draft, and the Indians win streak and Cavs championship push, there was a lot going on.

Here at 923thefan.com, here are some of the stories you enjoyed most this year:

1. Colin Cowherd On ESPN Cuts: Not Going To End Today, Will Happen Annually For Next Decade

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd joined Bull & Fox in April to chat about a variety of topics – but most important LeBron James’ greatness and how he stacks up to Michael Jordan.

Before the interview was over – Cowherd commented on the latest round of on-air staff cuts at ESPN.

2. Pictures from Browns Rookie Mini-Camp 2017

Rookie such as QB DeShone Kizer, DE Myles Garrett, and TE David Njoku made their Orange & Brown debut at Cleveland Browns rookie mini-camp in May.

3. Report: Browns Begin Searching For New Football Executive; Team Calls Story ‘False And Erroneous’

It turns out, the report was true. The Browns fired Sashi Brown a few weeks later, and hired John Dorsey as the team’s new GM.

4. Some Buses In Bay Area Announced Incorrect Day For NBA Finals Parade

The plan, set to be for June 13, was accidentally posted in a few area buses in anticipation of a Warriors sweep.

5. Agent Says Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram Goodbye Was Result Of Hacked Account

6. Peyton Manning Could Easily Top A $100 Million Investment For Browns Owners Jimmy And Dee Haslam

Since the moment Jimmy and Dee Haslam were introduced as the new owners of the Browns in late July 2012, one name has been tied to them: Peyton Manning.

7. What’s Next For Browns? A 5-Step Plan To Fix The Broken Franchise

With another round of changes all but inevitable, here’s Daryl Ruiter’s 5-step plan for fixing the Cleveland Browns.

8. Which WWE Wrestler Matches Up To Your NFL Team?

Ken Carman looked at each NFL team, and chose a pro wrestler that embodied that team. The results are scary good.

9. Dave Lapham On Hue Jackson To Cincinnati: This Might Be The Only Place Where He Would Be Well Received

Former Bengals lineman and current team analyst Dave Lapham joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the rumors that Browns coach Hue Jackson could end up in Cincinnati next season.

10. Jason Lloyd: Ideally, Isaiah Thomas Will Adapt His Game To The Cavs’ Style But I Don’t Know That It Will Happen

A lot happened for the Cavaliers in 2017, but the biggest was trading away Kyrie Irving and getting Isaiah Thomas from the Celtics. With an injured hip, Thomas is expected back in 2018 for the Cavs.