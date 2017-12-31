PITTSBURGH (92.3 The Fan) – For the second straight year the hapless Cleveland Browns control the NFL Draft and their proceeds of losing will be bountiful next April.
The Browns clinched the No. 1 overall pick last week following a 20-3 loss in Chicago and thanks to Indianapolis’ win over the Houston Texans Sunday, the Browns also will pick fourth.
“We’re excited to see what John [Dorsey] can do with the draft picks we’ve accumulated as well as what we do in free agency,” owner Jimmy Haslam said following their 28-24 loss to the Steelers to join the 2008 Lions as the only teams in NFL history to finish a season 0-16.
Cleveland acquired Houston’s 2018 first-round selection during the opening night of the 2017 draft when they allowed Houston to move up to No. 12 to select quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Browns also own the Texans’ second-round pick after taking on Brock Osweiler’s $16 million contract in March. That pick falls at No. 35. Cleveland also owns the No. 33 overall pick.
The order of the top 5 picks in the 2018 draft is: Cleveland, NY Giants, Indianapolis, Cleveland (via Houston) and Tampa Bay.