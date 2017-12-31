PITTSBURGH (92.3 The Fan) – With the 2017 season in the books it’s never too soon to look to next season.
While the official schedule won’t be announced until mid-April, here are the opponents the Browns will face in 2018.
Home games: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers and Jets.
Away games: Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Denver, Oakland, New Orleans and Houston.
Cleveland will be coming off of a winless 0-16 season as well as the worst 2- and 3-year stretch in NFL history when they kick off next September.
