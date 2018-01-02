CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cincinnati Bengals signed head coach Marvin Lewis to a 2-year contract the team announced Tuesday.

The new deal for Lewis ends any and all discussion that Cincinnati would consider a trade for Jackson upon Lewis’ departure this offseason.

“Marvin Lewis has been an important member of the Cincinnati community and the Bengals family for the past 15 years, and we are happy to have reached this agreement,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement released by the team. “Marvin has made significant contributions during his time here. While recently we have fallen short of our expectations, we have full confidence in Marvin to re-establish winning football in 2018.”

Cincinnati ended the year 7-9 but their Week 17 win over Baltimore knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs.

Jackson and the Browns are coming off of an 0-16 campaign where he is also 1-31 overall as head coach in Cleveland.

Lewis has coached the Bengals for 15 seasons leading the franchise to 8 .500 or better finishes, 3 AFC North titles and 4 wild card playoff berths but he is 0-7 in the postseason.

“My job is to win a World Championship,” Lewis said in the statement. “We have a talented roster full of veteran leaders and emerging young stars, and I am committed to making the necessary improvements to put this team in the best position to win.”