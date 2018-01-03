By Mario McKellop

According to the latest census report, there are nearly 400,000 people living in the city of Cleveland. Whether they are college students, medical professionals, restauranteurs or retailers, they’ll all have two things in common; they need to eat lunch in the need to do it quickly. Luckily, America’s Comeback City is full of delis, cafés and other eateries that serve tasty, affordable and promptly prepared meals that can keep the local workforce satisfied. Here are the five places to get lunch in Cleveland.

Slyman’s Restaurant

3106 St. Clair Ave. N.E.

Cleveland, OH 44114

(216) 621-3760

www.slymans.com

Hailed as one of the best sandwich places in the city by both Esquire and About.com, Slyman’s Restaurant for a quick lunch that epitomizes Cleveland’s working-class ethos. The deli’s signature attraction is its corn beef on rye, but their pastrami, turkey and salami sandwiches are all highly recommended. For those who have a full hour in which to enjoy their lunch should give their grilled Ruben, patty melt and ham and cheese sandwiches a try. And anyone looking to enjoy the quality lunch without expanding their waistline should sample Slyman’s Bumble Bee Plate, which features water-packed tuna on a bed of lettuce, garnished with onion, pickle and tomato.

Townhall

1909 W. 25th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 344-9400

www.townhallohiocity.com

Wellness-focused eatery Townhall is replaced to grab a quick and healthy lunch. It’s pick up menu is full of flavorful lunch dishes including Sorghum veggie burgers, grass-fed cheeseburgers and food truck tacos made with spiced chicken or tofu. It also offers three exquisite soups; on organic tomato bisque, vegan chili and Tribeca bone broth. Clevelanders who take their lunch hour early in the day should definitely sample Townhall’s brunch menu, served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a grainless granola bowl, sweet potato hotcakes and a delectable spicy curry.

Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta

603 Prospect Ave. E.

Cleveland, OH 44115

(216) 241-8382

www.vincenzaspizza.com



Vincenza’s is known throughout the Land for serving unpretentious but delicious Italian food. Its lunch menu is varied and incredibly tasty. Highlights include an antipasto salad made with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, ham, salami and banana and capicola and cheese subs. Of course, the restaurant’s signature dish is its mouthwatering New York style pizza, which is available with a range of toppings including pepperoni, sausage, broccoli, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, bacon and green and red peppers.

Mel’s Café

1468 West 9th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 664-5680

www.melscafecle.com

Situated in the heart of the Warehouse District, Mel’s Café specializes in making classic American diner food. And as they are a takeout focused operation, it’s also one of the best places to get lunch in the city. For those seeking something light, Mel’s Caesar salad is excellent. For those seeking something warm and hearty, the café’s seasonal soups of the day can get the job done. And for sandwich aficionados, its grilled steak sandwich on French bread is a must.

Fat Cats

2061 West 10th St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 579- 0200

www.coolplacestoeat.com

One of Tremont’s trendiest and best restaurants, Fat Cats has arguably the best and most intriguing lunch menu in Cleveland. Its small plates menu, which includes exotic delights kimchi fried potatoes and poached clam are amazing. Its butternut squash soup must be tasted to be believed. And its fried chicken sandwich, which is made with Napa coleslaw, Sriracha aioli and sweet potato fries, is a life-changing dining experience.