CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson and his staff will not coach at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Despite finishing with the league’s worst record for a second straight year, Jackson and the Browns declined the invitation to return for a second straight year multiple sources tell 92.3 The Fan. Instead, Vance Joseph and the Broncos staff will coach the ‘North’ team in place of the Browns while Bill O’Brien and the Texans get the ‘South’ squad.

The NFL – not the Senior Bowl – selects the coaching staffs for the game, which were announced Wednesday. The Senior Bowl is designed to showcase prospects for league executives, coaches and scouts prior to the NFL Combine and Draft with a week a practice followed by the game.

Typically the honor goes to the top 2 teams with the worst records who haven’t fired their coaching staffs. With the Browns passing on the opportunity and the Giants and Colts having fired their coaches, the Texans and Broncos were next in line to handle the event.

With new general manager John Dorsy working on the personnel department and head coach Hue Jackson currently searching for an offensive coordinator as well as evaluating his current staff, the organization decided it was best to allow another team the opportunity to coach. It should also be noted that the Browns declining the invitation is not a landmark move. Several teams over the years have passed on coaching the game so they could focus on scouting instead.

Multiple league sources told 92.3 The Fan since last year’s game that how Jackson and his coaching staff ran practices in 2017 was not well received around the league and drew complaints but those complaints did not impact the team receiving an invite to return.

Teams coaching the bowl in back-to-back years is not foreign either.

The Jaguars coached the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Senior Bowl, the 49ers in 2006 and 2007 and 2008, Washington 1997 and 1998 as well as the Chiefs in 1990 and 1991.

The 2018 Senior Bowl week runs from Jan. 22-27 in Mobile, Alabama.