Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to give his thoughts on Hue Jackson remaining the head coach of the Cleveland Browns despite his 1-31 record with the team.
Doug talked about why he asked such pointed questions at Hue’s end of the year press conference, why he thinks Hue has let the organization down, if Hue will finish the 2018 season as the coach of the Browns and were 0-16 ranks in the annals of Cleveland sports misery.
Doug also gave his thoughts on the Ohio State Buckeyes season.