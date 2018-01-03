CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan/AP) – The Cleveland Browns are on the clock.

Unlike a year ago, the Browns are expected to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and 2 of the top quarterbacks in college football – UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold – will be available after declaring for the draft Wednesday night.

Rosen made the announcement Wednesday with a post on Twitter while Darnold’s announcement came minutes later in an Instagram video.

Rosen has been the Bruins’ starting quarterback for the past 3 seasons, playing in 30 total games after missing half of his sophomore year with injuries. He passed for 9,301 yards with 59 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

He was close to fired UCLA coach Jim Mora, but discussed his decision with new Bruins coach Chip Kelly.

In his statement, Rosen says that attending UCLA was “the best decision of my life.” He also promised his mother that he’ll return to Westwood to finish his degree.

Darnold took over as the Trojans’ starting quarterback 4 games into last season as a redshirt freshman. He won the Rose Bowl in his first season with a record 453-yard, 5-touchdown performance against Penn State, and he led the Trojans to their first Pac-12 championship since 2008 this season.

Darnold passed for 7,229 yards with 57 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions in 27 games for USC.

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield is also expected to receive consideration for the top pick in the draft.

The Browns own the first, fourth, 33rd and 35th overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

