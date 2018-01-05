ESPN NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about her story on why Kyrie Irving wanted out of Cleveland.
Jackie talked about what made her write the story, if LeBron James orchestrated the the trade or if was truly surprised about it, if LeBron prevents the Cavs from signing young players, if there are bad vibes between LeBron & Kyrie.
Jackie also gave her thoughts on Isaiah Thomas, if he will return to 100% from his hip issue, if he will be able to get a max contract this summer and what the ceiling is for the Cavs with Isaiah on the floor.