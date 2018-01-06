CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Browns fans have waited over half a century to throw their team a parade.

Saturday afternoon was not what they had envisioned.

“Hopefully we never, ever have to do this again for being 0-16,” parade organizer Chris McNeil told 92.3 The Fan. “Next time we do this is going to be for a Super Bowl.”

What started out last year as a snarky tweet turned into reality in the bitter January cold.

Frustrated by nearly 19 years of losing, coaching and front office changes, personnel decisions that didn’t work out and a quarterback carousel counter currently at 28 and still spinning, a group of fans gathered outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for what they called a ‘Perfect Season parade’ – a tribute to the Browns’ 0-16 season and record-setting futility.

Dozens of vehicles packed with fans slowly made their way around the stadium in a loop, a symbolic representation of how many games the team won this past season: 0.

Some fans tossed candy into the crowd from vehicles. Others marched with signs mocking the team, ownership as well as past and present coaches too. There were floats and even a marching band too.

Local comedian Mike Polk Jr., who coined “Factory of Sadness” to describe where the Browns play in the fall, led chants as fans marched. “Why are we Browns fans?” Polk yelled. “Because god hates us,” marchers behind him responded. Polk followed it with, “What do we want?” “Watchable football,” they said on cue.

Following the loss in Pittsburgh last Sunday that secured their dubious place in the record books, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to accomplish 0-16, several players shrugged off the planned parade but Saturday morning defensive linemen Emmanuel Ogbah and Danny Shelton expressed their displeasure with it on Twitter.

That parade is a joke don’t call yourself a true browns fan if you go to that thing! Going 0-16 was embarrassing enough as a player. That is like adding fuel to the fire and it is completely wrong! — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) January 6, 2018

There are players on this team who want to play and win for the Browns and The Land. Parading around isn’t encouraging a change, it’s more so encouraging players to avoid the opportunity to play here. 1-31 isn’t what we want to be known for but we won’t stop fighting to win here. — Feast Mode #55 (@Danny_Shelton55) January 6, 2018

The Browns not only went 0-16 but they are 1-31 over the last 2 seasons and an astonishing 4-44 over the last 3 – both are new league records for futility over a 2- and 3-year span.

The team issued this statement Saturday: “We greatly appreciate the passion of all our fans and we apologize to them for not making 2017 an enjoyable season. We certainly hear them and understand their frustration. Obviously, we want the same thing as our fans; winning results. We are committed to doing everything we can to improve and build them the type of team they most certainly deserve.”

Between 2,500-3,200 fans showed up to watch the ‘parade’ according to initial estimates by Cleveland police, who say there have been no reported arrests as of Saturday afternoon.

The parade has been a divisive issue in Cleveland but Saturday’s event was civil.

“The overall flavor of this thing was positive,” McNeil said. “It just showed the passion of Cleveland fans. How great we are as a fanbase, how excited we are about our team despite the fact they give us nothing [to cheer for].”

McNeil hopes the event caught the Browns’ attention.

“We expect more out of these guys that are in this building,” McNeil said pointing to the stadium. “They gotta do better. They gotta do better by this city. They gotta do better by this fanbase and I think you saw that on display.”