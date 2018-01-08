CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Browns general manager John Dorsey will meet with Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf this week a league source tells 92.3 The Fan.

Wolf is the second former Packers executive that Dorsey has pursued since taking over as general manager on Dec. 7.

Dorsey, who is in the midst of evaluating and potentially restructuring the Browns’ personnel department, has already added former Packers senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith. Although that move has not been formally announced by the team, Highsmith has confirmed that he is joining the Browns, but his official title remains unclear.

Eliot Wolf, who was passed over by the Packers to succeed Ted Thompson as their new GM, is the son of former Green Bay Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf. Green Bay introduced Brian Gutekunst, who has offered Eliot Wolf a job in his new front office, as their new GM on Monday.

“I surely want him to be part of this,” Gutekunst told reporters Monday during his introductory press conference. “I think the world of Eliot Wolf, not only as a scout but he’s very close to me as a friend. He obviously has other opportunities if he wants them. That’s kind of between me and Eliot, but I’m very hopeful that he’ll be here.”

Gutekunst is within his rights to block Wolf from interviewing for another job because he remains under contract with the Packers but he told ESPN after the press conference that he would not stand in the way.

Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta remains with the team but his role – or at least the size of it – going forward remains unclear.

It is also unclear how the addition of Highsmith plus the potential addition of Eliot Wolf could impact the roles of vice presidents of player personnel Andrew Berry and Ken Kovash.