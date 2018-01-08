Sponsored By Entercom Radio Cleveland
92.3 The Fan presents the 4th annual ‘The Night Before

WHO: Dave Matthews Band

WHEN: Saturday, February 3rd

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis, MN

We’re kicking off the biggest game in sports with the biggest night in music.

The Night Before is sold out, and your only way in is to win.

For your chance to win a trip to Minneapolis, plus be qualified to win two on location experiences gameday ticket packages, listen weekdays for the codeword and cue to enter this national contest!

When you hear it, text the codeword to 72881 and you’ll be qualified to win in this national contest!

That’s 72881 to text to win. Or, enter online at entercomcontest.com.

Message and data rates may apply.

Click here for contest rules

Trip includes:

  • Roundtrip airfare for you and a friend to minneapolis
  • Three nights hotel stay
  • 2 tickets to see Dave Matthews Band
  • Qualify for a chance to win two on location experiences gameday ticket packages and a meet and greet with Dave Matthews Band
