Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Danny Shelton, Isaiah Thomas, Koby Altman, LeBron James

Tom Withers of the Associated Press joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk the parade held in honor of the Cleveland Browns 0-16 season and what the team could do in the offseason.

Tom gave his thoughts on how the parade was executed, if it was a bad thing for the city and how some current players sounded off on twitter during the parade.  Tom also talked about the possibility of the Browns trading for Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith and what GM John Dorsey might do with all their salary cap space and draft picks.

Tom also gave his thoughts on the Cavaliers, how they’ve looked so far this season, what Isaiah Thomas will be able to do for the team going forward and what GM Koby Altman might do before the trade deadline.

