CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Get ready for another parade in June, Cleveland.

That is if this unique trend between Alabama and LeBron James holds true once again.

Dating back to 2012, in the years that Alabama has won the college football national championship, James followed with a victory that June in the NBA Finals and in the years that the Crimson Tide failed to raise the hardware, James fell short in the Finals.

It is an odd trend that has spanned the last 6 years, which means that Monday night’s 26-23 overtime victory for Alabama over Georgia should mean that James will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the fourth time in his NBA career.

In 2012, 2013, and 2016 Alabama and James won championships.

In 2014 Alabama lost in the Sugar Bowl and James lost to the Spurs with the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. In 2015 Alabama lost to Ohio State, who went on to win the national championship, in the national semifinal and James fell in 6 games with the Cavs in the Finals to Golden State. Clemson beat Alabama on the final play of the 2017 title game followed by James and the Cavs losing again to the Warriors – but this time in 5 games.

James and the Cavs currently sit third in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-14 behind 33-10 Boston and 28-10 Toronto.