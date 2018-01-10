CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns front office makeover continues.

General manager John Dorsey has added Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf as his assistant general manager the team confirmed to 92.3 The Fan Wednesday morning.

An official announcement is expected later in the day.

Wolf, who is the son of Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, also had an opportunity to remain in Green Bay or reunite with Reggie McKenzie and Jon Gruden in Oakland.

The 35-year old Wolf hoped to be named the Packers new GM after Ted Thompson stepped aside but the team promoted Brian Gutekunst instead. Gutekunst gave Wolf, who was still under contract ad had spent 14 years with the club, permission to seek other opportunities this week.

“He’s going to be a general manager someday,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said of Wolf during Gutekunst’s introductory press conference on Monday. “He’s extremely talented, and I have high respect for him. I really believe he’s got a great career ahead of him.”

Wolf is the second former Packers executive hired by Dorsey in the last 2 weeks. Alonzo Highsmith, a former senior personnel executive with Green Bay, accepted a job with Cleveland last week, but his official title remains unclear.

Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta remains with the team but how he fits philosophically with Dorsey, who told 92.3 The Fan in December that he believes analytics comprises just 15 percent of the player evaluation process, and the new-look front office is unclear. The same can also be said for the Browns’ 2 current vice presidents of player personnel Andrew Berry and Ken Kovash.