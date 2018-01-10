By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Among all the turmoil, dysfunction and volatility that engulfed the Browns over the last 7 years, Chris Tabor was the one constant.

But his run in Cleveland as the Browns’ special teams coordinator has come to an end according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

New Bears head coach Matt Nagy will hire Tabor to run his special teams unit after Browns head coach Hue Jackson agreed to allow Tabor out of his contract Biggs reported.

Tabor was an assistant with Chicago from 2008-2010 before joining the Browns.

Over 7 seasons Tabor managed to survive 2 owners, 5 general managers and 4 different head coaches with the Browns.

