CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – The Cleveland Indians unveiled their 2018 regular season schedule on Wednesday, which will start with a west-coast swing including a 10:10 pm EST Opening Day first pitch in Seattle.

The home opener at Progressive Field will come Friday, April 6th at 4:10 pm against the Kansas City Royals.

155 regular season games will air on Fox SportsTime Ohio, with 12 games nationally televised. The Indians are scheduled to appear just once on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, a May 20 showdown with the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros.

One minor change has getaway-day games switching from 12:10 pm starts to 1:10 pm. Those games will be May 2, May 30, June 6, June 20, July 25, Aug. 9, Aug. 30, and Sept. 5.

The Indians are also set to travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a two-game set with the Minnesota Twins on April 17th and 18th, both starting at 7:10 pm.

The team will also continue starting games at 6:10 pm in April and May.

See the entire regular season schedule below (you can click on the schedule to download it):