By Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Filed Under:Cleveland Indians, Cody Allen

CLEVELAND (AP) — Closer Cody Allen and the Cleveland Indians have reached agreement on a $10,575,000, one-year contract.

The 29-year-old righty had been eligible for salary arbitration before Wednesday’s deal. He made $7.35 million last season.

Allen was 3-7 with 30 saves and a 2.94 ERA for the AL Central champions. Cleveland led the AL with 102 wins before losing to the Yankees in the division series.

Allen has posted at least 30 saves in each of the past three years. The Indians have benefited from a deep bullpen that included Andrew Miller, but have lost relievers Bryan Shaw and Joe Smith to free agency since the season ended.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Bowl II Tickets On Sale NowGet your lane before it sells out! February 11th at noon!
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen