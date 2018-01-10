LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has accepted an invitation to play in this year’s Senior Bowl later the month.

The game will be played in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 27.

Allen, who graduated in December after completing his junior season at Wyoming in 2017, declared for the 2018 NFL Draft immediately after leading the Cowboys to a 37-14 victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

He is rated highly by some NFL draft analysts.

In his two seasons as Wyoming’s starting quarterback, Allen accounted for 5,833 yards of total offense and was responsible for 57 touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving. He ended his Wyoming career with 5,066 passing yards and 44 TD passes.

