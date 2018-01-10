By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Free agent outfielder Jay Bruce has returned to the New York Mets on a 3-year, $39 million deal, according to multiple reports after spending the end of the season with the Cleveland Indians.

The Mets dealt Bruce to the Indians on August 9th in exchange for minor league pitcher Ryder Ryan.

Bruce finished with a .248/.331/.477 slash line in 2017 with 36 home runs and 101 RBI, including 7 HR and 26 RBI in 43 games in Cleveland.

The 30-year-old was dealt to the Mets from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline in 2016.

