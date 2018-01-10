CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan is interviewing Wednesday for the Browns’ vacant offensive coordinator job a league source confirmed to 923 The Fan.

Ryan is meeting with Browns head coach Hue Jackson at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio.

Ryan’s work with Texans’ rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson caught Jackson and the Browns’ attention.

In 7 games – 6 starts – Watson completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,699 yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions before suffering a torn ACL, ending his season. Watson, who went 3-3 as a starter, shattered Dan Marino’s rookie record for touchdown passes in a month (11) with 16 TD tosses in October earning him NFL Offensive Player of the Month and AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors.

“I think Sean has a real bright future in this league,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said earlier this month. “He works real hard, does a lot of different things for me. I feel strongly about our offensive staff. I think Sean’s goal is to call plays in the league and that’s why I don’t want to personally stand in his way of having an opportunity to do that.”

In addition to hiring an offensive coordinator, Jackson is expected to make other changes to his coaching staff this offseason following an 0-16 campaign.