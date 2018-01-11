Filed Under:Alex Smith, Alonzo Highsmith, Andy Reid, Case Keenum, Cleveland Browns, Eliot Wolf, Green Bay Packers, John Dorsey, Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins

Aaron Nagler of PackersNews.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the Browns additions of Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith.

Aaron gave his thoughts on why Wolf was passed over for the Packers GM job, why John Dorsey lost the power struggle with Andy Reid in Kansas City, what Alonzo Highsmith’s style is, if he likes the power structure in Berea, what the Browns front office could do at the quarterback position and what the thoughts are on Mike Pettine becoming the Packers defensive coordinator.

