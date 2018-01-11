By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron is back at the top of the leader board for the NBA’s All-Star Voting. The King had trailed Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo by 7,000 when the first returns came in, but has since recaptured the lead:

The voting comes with a twist this year as the top two in voting are also captains for the game from Los Angeles next month. Cavs Center Kevin Love remained in fifth in the front court balloting meaning LeBron could have a tough decision moving forward if his teammate makes the final cut. Below is the schedule for the rest of the announcements and the final pairings for the new format:

Fan voting ends on Monday night and accounts for fifty percent of the total vote.

