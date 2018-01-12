Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder, Paul George, Tyronn Lue

Jason McIntyre of FS1 & The Big Lead joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jason gave his thoughts on the Cavs recent slump, who Ty Lue meant by saying there are players with agendas, what trade the Cavs can make to save their season, if LeBron James is leaving Cleveland after the season, if anyone can know of Golden State, if Lue is in jeopardy of losing his job, where Kevin Durant could end up in the history book when he retires and how far LeBron is from passing Michael Jordan as the best of all time.

 

