By The Associated Press
Filed Under:Marcus Mariota, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after a touchdown in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady passed for three touchdowns and 337 yards, and the New England Patriots cruised past the Tennessee Titans 35-14 on Saturday night to advance to their seventh consecutive AFC championship game.

New England (14-3) will host the winner of Sunday’s divisional matchup between Jacksonville and Pittsburgh.

It was Brady’s 10th career postseason game with at least three TD tosses, moving him past Joe Montana for the most in NFL history. James White caught a touchdown pass and ran for another, and Danny Amendola had 11 catches for 112 yards.

The Titans (10-8) took an early 7-0 lead, but New England scored 35 straight points to take control.

Marcus Mariota completed 22 of 37 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but was under duress for most of the second half. He was sacked eight times, a Patriots playoff record.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Story DetailsCopy Story
Date: Jan 13, 2018 11:47PM (GMT 04:47)
Slug: BC-FBN–Titans-Patriots
Headline: Patriots beat Titans 35-14 to head back to AFC title game
Source: AP
Byline: By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Notes: Eds: APNewsNow. Patriots 35, Titans 14. With AP Photos.
Copyright: AP
Dateline: FOXBOROUGH, Mass.
Words: 165
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Bowl II Tickets On Sale NowGet your lane before it sells out! February 11th at noon!
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen