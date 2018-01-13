Sponsored By sports radio 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Contests

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Oklahoma City at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, January 20th at 3:30 pm.

It’s all courtesy of the Cleveland Cavaliers and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.

CAVS VS OKLAHOMA CITY – CARMAN GIVEAWAY

Contest Date Range: January 15, 2018 6:00am – January 19, 2018 10:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Cavs versus Oklahoma City Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday, January 15th, 2018 through Friday, January 19th, 2018 between 6:00am and 10:00am ET  for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive two (2) tickets to the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Oklahoma City game at Quicken Loans Arena – Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 3:30pm ET courtesy of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Approximate retail value is $198.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Bowl II Tickets On Sale NowGet your lane before it sells out! February 11th at noon!
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live

Listen