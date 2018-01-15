This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
The Music Settlement
Parents interested in Preschool, Day School & Kindergarten programs for 2018-19 are welcome to drop by the BOP STOP to learn more about our 5-Star Award Step Up To Quality early childhood education at our University Circle campus and our new Ohio City campus opening Fall 2018 on Detroit Ave.
Representatives from our Center for Music and Center for Music Therapy will also be on hand to answer questions & share information. MORE INFO HERE
