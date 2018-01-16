By Mark Horning

Take a tip from the British and Irish. For them, breakfast is the most important meal of the day complete with baked beans, grilled tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms along with bangers, eggs and potatoes. Your body has been without nutrients for over twelve hours and you expect it to work hard for the next four or five hours until lunch. Somehow a cup of joe and a donut won’t cut it. You need good tasting and nutritious food to get you started on the right track. While you may not be able to find the traditional UK breakfast as mentioned above do check out some of the favorite breakfast haunts around the Cleveland area.

Grumpy’s Café

2621 W. 14th St.

Cleveland, OH

(216) 241-5025

www.grumpys-cafe.com

Located in the heart of historic Tremont, this place has been dishing out healthy fresh food since the 90s. Along with your standard egg-meat-toast-potato-pancake fare they also carry veggie alternative items such as Eggs Benedict, Egg Florentine, Huevos Rancheros, Cinnamon Cran-Apple Walnut Oatmeal, Yogurt and Granola Bowl and Veggin’ Out (Grilled vegetables, fruit, 5 bean salad & cajun home fries) as well as gluten free alternatives.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Road

University Heights, OH

(216) 382-5350

www.jacksdeliandrestaurant.com

Jack Markowitz and his two sons Alvie and Harry started the Deli in 1980 serving traditional Czechoslovakian recipes to the people of University Heights. Alvie now runs the deli with his business partner Gary Lebowitz. Along with your traditional breakfasts they also have items that are kosher, glutton free and vegetarian. Tradition runs strong not only in the various breakfast items but the lunch and dinner entrees as well.

Related: Best Places For Iced Coffee In Cleveland

Au Bon Pain

600 Superior Ave.

Cleveland, OH

(216) 771-1782

www.aubonpain.com

In French it means “From Good Bread” but that is just the beginning. With four locations located in or around downtown Cleveland, Ohio this could easily become a breakfast habit. They feature a unique array of breakfast sandwiches, egg combinations, cereals as well as absolutely wonderful bakery items that will take you through to your lunch break. Come back for your mid-day meal for a wondrous array of soups, sandwiches and salads. This is the place you go to for hand crafted food much like you would find in Europe.

Portion

2013 Ontario St.

Public Square

Cleveland, OH

(216) 713-0850

www.portioncleveland.com

In a hurry but still want a great breakfast to eat on the run? Call or order online and it will be waiting for you on your way to work in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. They serve breakfast all day long. This is the place to stop for a filling start to the new day. You can order a Small Breakfast, a Cleveland Breakfast, a Big Breakfast as well as fried bagels, French Toast, Biscuits and Gravy, Bacon and Cheese Grits, Breakfast Potatoes, Pancakes or a Yogurt Parfait.

Related: Best Donuts In Cleveland

Presti’s Bakery & Café

12101 Mayfield Road

Cleveland, OH

(216) 4213060

www.prestisbakery.com

Healthy breakfasts are truly in the eye of the beholder. In Little Italy in the University Circle area there’s Presti’s Bakery and Café that has the real deal in pastry, muffins, fruit Danish, Croissants, Pecan Rolls, Iced Cinnamon Rolls and Apple or Cherry Crostata. Stop in for some breakfast delights and grab some fresh bread as well for home and don’t forget the cookies (available in regular and extra large).