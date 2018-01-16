CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Linebacker Joe Schobert is headed to Orlando, Florida to represent the Browns at the Pro Bowl.

The announcement was officially made on Tuesday but the move was expected after Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a season-ending injury. Schobert replaces Shazier after being named a first-alternate when the Pro Bowl rosters were initially announced.

Schobert, selected in the fourth round – No. 99 overall – of the 2016 draft, is the first Pro Bowler to come from a Browns draft class since tight end Jordan Cameron, who was a fourth round pick in the 2011 draft, excluding receiver Josh Gordon, who was a second round selection in the 2012 supplemental draft.

Schobert is the first Browns linebacker to make the Pro Bowl since Jamir Miller in 2002.

Schobert finished the season tied for the league lead with 144 tackles this past season. He also forced three fumbles, had three sacks, four passes defensed and an interception. Schobert is also one of just three NFL players that played every defensive snap for their team in 2017.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will be played at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Browns Pro Bowlers drafted by the team since 1999

2003 – LS Ryan Pontbriand 5th Rd., No. 142 (2009)

2004 – TE Kellen Winslow Jr 1st Rd., No. 6 (2007)

2005 – WR Braylon Edwards 1st Rd., No. 3 (2007)

2007 – LT Joe Thomas 1st Rd., No. 3 (2007-2016)

2009 – C Alex Mack 1st Rd., No. 21 (2014, 2016)

2010 – CB Joe Haden 1st Rd., No. 7 (2014, 2015); S T.J. Ward 2nd Rd., No. 38 (2014)

2011 – TE Jordan Cameron 4th Rd. No. 102 (2014)

2012 – WR Josh Gordon 2nd Rd./Supplemental draft (2014)

2016 – LB Joe Schobert 4th Rd. No. 99 (2017)