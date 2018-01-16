Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Hue Jackson, Koby Altman, LeBron James, Mike Mularkey

Bud Shaw of the Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest in Cleveland sports.

Bud gave his thoughts on the Cavaliers chances for a title this year and if they can even get out of the Eastern Conference, if Koby Altman has to make a move to settle the team down and if the team should fire Ty Lue now.

Bud also talked about the Browns and what he thinks they should do in the draft as of today, if he likes Mike Mularkey as the potential offensive coordinator and if Hue Jackson is standing in the way of success for the Browns.

