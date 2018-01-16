CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson’s search for an offensive coordinator has moved into it’s second week and added another candidate.

Jackson is interviewing former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo Tuesday a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was first to report the interview with McAdoo.

Jackson interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan on Jan. 10.

McAdoo, who was fired by the Giants on Dec. 4 along with general manager Jerry Reese following a 2-10 start to the season, was a tight ends coach with the Packers during 6 years when Browns general manager Dorsey was with the Packers.

During his end of season press conference on Jan 1, Jackson acknowledged he’d be willing to give up play-calling duties for the right coordinator.

“Oh yeah, there is a possibility,” Jackson said. “I have said before that at some point in time I would like to do differently because I think it is important to coach the team. Now that I truly understand the situation and have been through it and have looked at it… Again, I did not want to put that pressure on somebody else early in this situation. Now knowing, now seeing and now truly believing in that the team is going to take a step forward, I think everything is on the table.”

Last week Jackson hired McAdoo’s former receivers coach in New York, Adam Henry, along with former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese as the new quarterbacks coach.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey has also been linked to the job per multiple reports.

The Browns are also in the market for a new special teams coordinator after Chris Tabor was permitted to leave for the same job with the Chicago Bears.