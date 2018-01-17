Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about offensive coordinator candidates and more QB talk.
Daryl gave his thoughts on Joe Schobert being named to the Pro Bowl, why the names Mike Mularkey & Ben McAdoo are emerging as OC candidates, if seeing quarterbacks Case Keenum, Blake Bortles, and Nick Foles in conference championship games means the Browns should look to other positions at the top of the 2018 draft and if he thinks Joe Thomas is close to retirement yet.