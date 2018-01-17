Filed Under:Ben McAdoo, Blake Bortles, Case Keenum, Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Joe Thomas, Mike Mularkey, Nick Foles

Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about offensive coordinator candidates and more QB talk.

Daryl gave his thoughts on Joe Schobert being named to the Pro Bowl, why the names Mike Mularkey & Ben McAdoo are emerging as OC candidates, if seeing quarterbacks Case Keenum, Blake Bortles, and Nick Foles in conference championship games means the Browns should look to other positions at the top of the 2018 draft and if he thinks Joe Thomas is close to retirement yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Bowl II Tickets On Sale NowGet your lane before it sells out! February 11th at noon!
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen