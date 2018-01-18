CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Browns head coach Hue Jackson is set to fill one of his vacant coordinator positions.

Jackson will hire Amos Jones, who held the same job with Arizona the past five seasons under now retired coach Bruce Arians, to replace Chris Tabor a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan Thursday evening.

After spending 21 years in the college ranks Jones’ NFL coaching career began in 2007 with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007 as an assistant special teams coach and was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2012 before joining Arians in Arizona in the same capacity a year later.

Under Jones, Cardinals special teamer Justin Bethel made three straight Pro Bowl appearances and in 2014 rookie kicker Chandler Catanzaro tied the NFL record for most consecutive made field goals to start a career with 17 straight makes.

Tabor, who was with Cleveland for 7 seasons, left the Browns earlier this month to take the same role with the Chicago Bears under Matt Nagy.

Jackson is still deciding whether or not to hire an offensive coordinator. He has interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan and former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. Former Titans head coach Mike Mularkey has also been linked to the job but it is unclear if he’s formally interviewed. Jackson also looks to replace running backs/run game coordinator Kirby Wilson, who was fired earlier this month.