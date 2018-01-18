CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Orlando Magic were exactly what the doctor ordered for the ailing Cleveland Cavaliers.

For a half they were the perfect elixir for the wine and gold. Then came the second half.

Having lost 4 straight and 9 of their last 12 the Cavs needed a pair of free throws late to hold on for a 10-4-103 victory Thursday night at Quicken Loans Arena after racing out to a 23-point first half lead.

The Cavs dished out 19 assists on 25 field goals in the first half, a season high in the first half this season topping 18 against Atlanta on Dec. 12, 2017 to race out to a 67-47 halftime advantage.

Cleveland fell asleep in the third.

The crisp passing disappeared, as did their big lead as Orlando tied the game at 80 with just under a minute left in the third quarter using an 18-3 run over 4:40 to do it. Cleveland led by four after three but they were outscored 33-17 in the quarter and had just one assist on six field goals made.

After starting six of seven from three, the Cavs hit just three of their last 27 from beyond the arc.

The Magic took their first lead of the night on a Shelvin Mack floater with 31.5 left in the fourth at 103-102.

The final second was bizzare.

An inadvertent whistle resulted in a jump ball with 0.2 left. A half court heave by Aaron Gordon with went in but there wasn’t enough time to catch and shoot. The shot was waived off anyway because of a jump ball violation call giving Cleveland the ball to kill the clock.

Road To 30k – James entered Thursday night’s game with 29,959 points – 41 shy of the exclusive 30,000 point club that is soon to have 6 members.

Once James hits the milestone – presumably Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma City, he’ll pass Kobe Bryant as the youngest to do it by over a year. Bryant was 34 yards and 104 days old while James currently is 33 years and 19 days old.

“Just, I think scoring the basketball,” Lue said when asked what’s most impressive about the impending feat by the 4-time NBA MVP. “When he came into the league he used to talk about he was a pass first kind of guy, a guy that’ll pass the basketball and is known for making guys better. But then to make guys better and still score 30,000 points, that’s a great achievement.”

James is 25 away after finishing with 16 points against Orlando.

Rose Returns – Derrick Rose stepped on the floor for the first time since Nov. 7 to start the second quarter.

Rose scored 9 points with 3 rebounds in 13 minutes.

New Bench Bunch – Lue tried out a new 5 off the bench Thursday night – Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Kyle Korver, Jeff Green and Tristan Thompson.

The group combined for 26 points in the first half.

JR 2k – JR Smith hit the 2,000 assist mark for his career with his second dime tonight – a sweet behind the back dish that LeBron finished at the rim late in the first quarter.