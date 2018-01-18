CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James and Steph Curry will square off in Los Angeles at the 2018 NBA All-Star game as captains of their respective squads.

James was the leading vote getter among fans and media voting and players voted him second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Boston’s Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo were also chosen as starters from the East while Golden State’s Kevin Durant, Houston’s James Harden and New Orleans teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were also chosen as starters from the West.

The NBA has changed the format for this year’s game eliminating the East vs. West designations in favor of a draft format, similar to the one the NFL adopted for a brief period of time for the Pro Bowl.

James has the first pick in the draft as the leading vote getter overall, while Curry has first choice of jersey color, due to the Western Conference having home team status for the game.

They’ll choose from a player pool that includes the eight other starters, with no regard to conference designation, and 14 reserves (seven from each conference), chosen by NBA head coaches.

The All-Star reserves will be announced on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. and the roster will be revealed two days later on Jan 25 at 7 p.m.