From the NFL for release:

106 PLAYERS GRANTED SPECIAL ELIGIBILITY FOR 2018 NFL DRAFT

13 additional players who have graduated also eligible for selection
The National Football League announced today the names of 106 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft and 13 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 26-28 draft at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.​
The following 13 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements.  Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
 
Player
Pos.
College
1
Jordan Akins
TE
Central Florida
2
Josh Allen
QB
Wyoming
3
Kyle Allen
QB
Houston
4
Will Clapp
C
Louisiana State
5
Terrell Edmunds
DB
Virginia Tech
6
Taylor Hearn
G
Clemson
7
Sam Hubbard
DE
Ohio State
8
Sam Jones
G
Arizona State
9
Quenton Nelson
G
Notre Dame
10
Brian O’Neill
T
Pittsburgh
11
Christian Sam
LB
Arizona State
12
Tre’Quan Smith
WR
Central Florida
13
Courtland Sutton
WR
Southern Methodist
Each of the 106 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 15 deadline.  Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
The players granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft:
 
Player
Pos.
College
1
Josh Adams
RB
Notre Dame
2
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
DE
Toledo
3
Jaire Alexander
DB
Louisville
4
Mark Andrews
TE
Oklahoma
5
Dorance Armstrong
DE
Kansas
6
Jerome Baker
LB
Ohio State
7
Saquon Barkley
RB
Penn State
8
Jessie Bates
DB
Wake Forest
9
Orlando Brown
T
Oklahoma
10
Taven Bryan
DT
Florida
11
Deontay Burnett
WR
Southern California
12
Deon Cain
WR
Clemson
13
Antonio Callaway
WR
Florida
14
Geron Christian
T
Louisville
15
Simmie Cobbs
WR
Indiana
16
Keke Coutee
WR
Texas Tech
17
Vosean Crumbie
DB
Nevada
18
J.J. Dallas
DB
Louisiana-Monroe
19
James Daniels
C
Iowa
20
Sam Darnold
QB
Southern California
21
Carlton Davis
DB
Auburn
22
Michael Dickson
P
Texas
23
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
Virginia Tech
24
DeShon Elliott
DB
Texas
25
Minkah Fitzpatrick
DB
Alabama
26
Matt Fleming
WR
Benedictine
27
Nick Gates
T
Nebraska
28
Rashaan Gaulden
DB
Tennessee
29
Frank Ginda
LB
San Jose State
30
Rasheem Green
DT
Southern California
31
Derrius Guice
RB
Louisiana State
32
Ronnie Harrison
DB
Alabama
33
Quadree Henderson
WR
Pittsburgh
34
Holton Hill
DB
Texas
35
Nyheim Hines
RB
North Carolina State
36
Jeff Holland
LB
Auburn
37
Mike Hughes
DB
Central Florida
38
Hayden Hurst
TE
South Carolina
39
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
LB
Western Kentucky
40
Ryan Izzo
TE
Florida State
41
Donte Jackson
DB
Louisiana State
42
J.C. Jackson
DB
Maryland
43
Josh Jackson
DB
Iowa
44
Lamar Jackson
QB
Louisville
45
Derwin James
DB
Florida State
46
Richie James
WR
Middle Tennessee
47
Malik Jefferson
LB
Texas
48
Courtel Jenkins
DT
Miami
49
Kerryon Johnson
RB
Auburn
50
Ronald Jones
RB
Southern California
51
John Kelly
RB
Tennessee
52
Arden Key
LB
Louisiana State
53
Christian Kirk
WR
Texas A&M
54
Du’Vonta Lampkin
DT
Oklahoma
55
Jordan Lasley
WR
UCLA
56
Chase Litton
QB
Marshall
57
Tavares Martin
WR
Washington State
58
Hercules Mata’afa
DE
Washington State
59
Ray-Ray McCloud
WR
Clemson
60
Tarvarus McFadden
DB
Florida State
61
R.J. McIntosh
DT
Miami
62
Reginald McKenzie
DT
Tennessee
63
Quenton Meeks
DB
Stanford
64
Kolton Miller
T
UCLA
65
D.J. Moore
WR
Maryland
66
Ryan Nall
RB
Oregon State
67
Nick Nelson
DB
Wisconsin
68
Kendrick Norton
DT
Miami
69
Isaiah Oliver
DB
Colorado
70
Dwayne Orso-Bacchus
T
Oklahoma
71
Da’Ron Payne
NT
Alabama
72
Kamryn Pettway
RB
Auburn
73
Eddy Pineiro
K
Florida
74
Trey Quinn
WR
Southern Methodist
75
D.J. Reed
DB
Kansas State
76
Justin Reid
DB
Stanford
77
Will Richardson
T
North Carolina State
78
Calvin Ridley
WR
Alabama
79
Austin Roberts
TE
UCLA
80
Korey Robertson
WR
Southern Mississippi
81
Josh Rosen
QB
UCLA
82
Bo Scarbrough
RB
Alabama
83
Dalton Schultz
TE
Stanford
84
Tim Settle
DT
Virginia Tech
85
Andre Smith
LB
North Carolina
86
Roquan Smith
LB
Georgia
87
Van Smith
DB
Clemson
88
Breeland Speaks
DE
Mississippi
89
Equanimeous St. Brown
WR
Notre Dame
90
Josh Sweat
DE
Florida State
91
Auden Tate
WR
Florida State
92
Maea Teuhema
T
Southeastern Louisiana
93
Trenton Thompson
DT
Georgia
94
Kevin Toliver
DB
Louisiana State
95
Travonte Valentine
NT
Louisiana State
96
Leighton Vander Esch
LB
Boise State
97
Vita Vea
NT
Washington
98
Mark Walton
RB
Miami
99
Denzel Ward
DB
Ohio State
100
Chris Warren
RB
Texas
101
Toby Weathersby
T
Louisiana State
102
Jordan Whitehead
DB
Pittsburgh
103
JoJo Wicker
DT
Arizona State
104
Jalen Wilkerson
DE
Florida State
105
Connor Williams
T
Texas
106
Eddy Wilson
DT
Purdue
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
 
Player
Pos.
College
1
Juante Baldwin
DB
Pittsburg State
2
Tanner Lee
QB
Nebraska
3
Harrison Phillips
DT
Stanford
4
Byron Pringle
WR
Kansas State
The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:
Year
Players Granted Special Eligibility
 
Year
Players Granted Special Eligibility
2018
106
 
2013
73
2017
95
 
2012
65
2016
96
 
2011
56
2015
74
 
2010
53
2014
98
 
2009
46
# # #
Listen