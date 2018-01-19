From the NFL for release:
106 PLAYERS GRANTED SPECIAL ELIGIBILITY FOR 2018 NFL DRAFT
13 additional players who have graduated also eligible for selection
The National Football League announced today the names of 106 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft and 13 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 26-28 draft at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The following 13 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
|
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
College
|
1
|
Jordan Akins
|
TE
|
Central Florida
|
2
|
Josh Allen
|
QB
|
Wyoming
|
3
|
Kyle Allen
|
QB
|
Houston
|
4
|
Will Clapp
|
C
|
Louisiana State
|
5
|
Terrell Edmunds
|
DB
|
Virginia Tech
|
6
|
Taylor Hearn
|
G
|
Clemson
|
7
|
Sam Hubbard
|
DE
|
Ohio State
|
8
|
Sam Jones
|
G
|
Arizona State
|
9
|
Quenton Nelson
|
G
|
Notre Dame
|
10
|
Brian O’Neill
|
T
|
Pittsburgh
|
11
|
Christian Sam
|
LB
|
Arizona State
|
12
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
WR
|
Central Florida
|
13
|
Courtland Sutton
|
WR
|
Southern Methodist
Each of the 106 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 15 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:
The players granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft:
|
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
College
|
1
|
Josh Adams
|
RB
|
Notre Dame
|
2
|
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
|
DE
|
Toledo
|
3
|
Jaire Alexander
|
DB
|
Louisville
|
4
|
Mark Andrews
|
TE
|
Oklahoma
|
5
|
Dorance Armstrong
|
DE
|
Kansas
|
6
|
Jerome Baker
|
LB
|
Ohio State
|
7
|
Saquon Barkley
|
RB
|
Penn State
|
8
|
Jessie Bates
|
DB
|
Wake Forest
|
9
|
Orlando Brown
|
T
|
Oklahoma
|
10
|
Taven Bryan
|
DT
|
Florida
|
11
|
Deontay Burnett
|
WR
|
Southern California
|
12
|
Deon Cain
|
WR
|
Clemson
|
13
|
Antonio Callaway
|
WR
|
Florida
|
14
|
Geron Christian
|
T
|
Louisville
|
15
|
Simmie Cobbs
|
WR
|
Indiana
|
16
|
Keke Coutee
|
WR
|
Texas Tech
|
17
|
Vosean Crumbie
|
DB
|
Nevada
|
18
|
J.J. Dallas
|
DB
|
Louisiana-Monroe
|
19
|
James Daniels
|
C
|
Iowa
|
20
|
Sam Darnold
|
QB
|
Southern California
|
21
|
Carlton Davis
|
DB
|
Auburn
|
22
|
Michael Dickson
|
P
|
Texas
|
23
|
Tremaine Edmunds
|
LB
|
Virginia Tech
|
24
|
DeShon Elliott
|
DB
|
Texas
|
25
|
Minkah Fitzpatrick
|
DB
|
Alabama
|
26
|
Matt Fleming
|
WR
|
Benedictine
|
27
|
Nick Gates
|
T
|
Nebraska
|
28
|
Rashaan Gaulden
|
DB
|
Tennessee
|
29
|
Frank Ginda
|
LB
|
San Jose State
|
30
|
Rasheem Green
|
DT
|
Southern California
|
31
|
Derrius Guice
|
RB
|
Louisiana State
|
32
|
Ronnie Harrison
|
DB
|
Alabama
|
33
|
Quadree Henderson
|
WR
|
Pittsburgh
|
34
|
Holton Hill
|
DB
|
Texas
|
35
|
Nyheim Hines
|
RB
|
North Carolina State
|
36
|
Jeff Holland
|
LB
|
Auburn
|
37
|
Mike Hughes
|
DB
|
Central Florida
|
38
|
Hayden Hurst
|
TE
|
South Carolina
|
39
|
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|
LB
|
Western Kentucky
|
40
|
Ryan Izzo
|
TE
|
Florida State
|
41
|
Donte Jackson
|
DB
|
Louisiana State
|
42
|
J.C. Jackson
|
DB
|
Maryland
|
43
|
Josh Jackson
|
DB
|
Iowa
|
44
|
Lamar Jackson
|
QB
|
Louisville
|
45
|
Derwin James
|
DB
|
Florida State
|
46
|
Richie James
|
WR
|
Middle Tennessee
|
47
|
Malik Jefferson
|
LB
|
Texas
|
48
|
Courtel Jenkins
|
DT
|
Miami
|
49
|
Kerryon Johnson
|
RB
|
Auburn
|
50
|
Ronald Jones
|
RB
|
Southern California
|
51
|
John Kelly
|
RB
|
Tennessee
|
52
|
Arden Key
|
LB
|
Louisiana State
|
53
|
Christian Kirk
|
WR
|
Texas A&M
|
54
|
Du’Vonta Lampkin
|
DT
|
Oklahoma
|
55
|
Jordan Lasley
|
WR
|
UCLA
|
56
|
Chase Litton
|
QB
|
Marshall
|
57
|
Tavares Martin
|
WR
|
Washington State
|
58
|
Hercules Mata’afa
|
DE
|
Washington State
|
59
|
Ray-Ray McCloud
|
WR
|
Clemson
|
60
|
Tarvarus McFadden
|
DB
|
Florida State
|
61
|
R.J. McIntosh
|
DT
|
Miami
|
62
|
Reginald McKenzie
|
DT
|
Tennessee
|
63
|
Quenton Meeks
|
DB
|
Stanford
|
64
|
Kolton Miller
|
T
|
UCLA
|
65
|
D.J. Moore
|
WR
|
Maryland
|
66
|
Ryan Nall
|
RB
|
Oregon State
|
67
|
Nick Nelson
|
DB
|
Wisconsin
|
68
|
Kendrick Norton
|
DT
|
Miami
|
69
|
Isaiah Oliver
|
DB
|
Colorado
|
70
|
Dwayne Orso-Bacchus
|
T
|
Oklahoma
|
71
|
Da’Ron Payne
|
NT
|
Alabama
|
72
|
Kamryn Pettway
|
RB
|
Auburn
|
73
|
Eddy Pineiro
|
K
|
Florida
|
74
|
Trey Quinn
|
WR
|
Southern Methodist
|
75
|
D.J. Reed
|
DB
|
Kansas State
|
76
|
Justin Reid
|
DB
|
Stanford
|
77
|
Will Richardson
|
T
|
North Carolina State
|
78
|
Calvin Ridley
|
WR
|
Alabama
|
79
|
Austin Roberts
|
TE
|
UCLA
|
80
|
Korey Robertson
|
WR
|
Southern Mississippi
|
81
|
Josh Rosen
|
QB
|
UCLA
|
82
|
Bo Scarbrough
|
RB
|
Alabama
|
83
|
Dalton Schultz
|
TE
|
Stanford
|
84
|
Tim Settle
|
DT
|
Virginia Tech
|
85
|
Andre Smith
|
LB
|
North Carolina
|
86
|
Roquan Smith
|
LB
|
Georgia
|
87
|
Van Smith
|
DB
|
Clemson
|
88
|
Breeland Speaks
|
DE
|
Mississippi
|
89
|
Equanimeous St. Brown
|
WR
|
Notre Dame
|
90
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Florida State
|
91
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Florida State
|
92
|
Maea Teuhema
|
T
|
Southeastern Louisiana
|
93
|
Trenton Thompson
|
DT
|
Georgia
|
94
|
Kevin Toliver
|
DB
|
Louisiana State
|
95
|
Travonte Valentine
|
NT
|
Louisiana State
|
96
|
Leighton Vander Esch
|
LB
|
Boise State
|
97
|
Vita Vea
|
NT
|
Washington
|
98
|
Mark Walton
|
RB
|
Miami
|
99
|
Denzel Ward
|
DB
|
Ohio State
|
100
|
Chris Warren
|
RB
|
Texas
|
101
|
Toby Weathersby
|
T
|
Louisiana State
|
102
|
Jordan Whitehead
|
DB
|
Pittsburgh
|
103
|
JoJo Wicker
|
DT
|
Arizona State
|
104
|
Jalen Wilkerson
|
DE
|
Florida State
|
105
|
Connor Williams
|
T
|
Texas
|
106
|
Eddy Wilson
|
DT
|
Purdue
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:
|
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
College
|
1
|
Juante Baldwin
|
DB
|
Pittsburg State
|
2
|
Tanner Lee
|
QB
|
Nebraska
|
3
|
Harrison Phillips
|
DT
|
Stanford
|
4
|
Byron Pringle
|
WR
|
Kansas State
The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:
|
Year
|
Players Granted Special Eligibility
|
|
Year
|
Players Granted Special Eligibility
|
2018
|
106
|
|
2013
|
73
|
2017
|
95
|
|
2012
|
65
|
2016
|
96
|
|
2011
|
56
|
2015
|
74
|
|
2010
|
53
|
2014
|
98
|
|
2009
|
46
# # #
Comments
Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The FanJonathan came to 92.3 The Fan after three years with Yahoo! Sports Radio as a national Host and Update Anchor. Before Houston, Jonathan was the...More from Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan