The Ohio State Buckeyes have continued their perfect start to Big Ten play after dispatching the Minnesota Golden Gophers 67-49 Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Keita Bates-Diop led the Buckeyes with 17 points while the junior forward was backed up by Caleb Wesson’s 15 points along with CJ Jackson with 11 points and and Jae’Sean Tate with 10 as OSU opens the Big Ten Conference schedule with an 8-0 record. The Buckeyes also find themselves ranked at 22 in the AP Poll, their first appearance since March, 2015 and highest rank since February, 2015.
Meantime Chris Holtmann, in his first season in Columbus, became the first coach in 95 years to win his first seven Big Ten games and extended the conference record to 8-0.
The Golden Golphers were led by Jordan Murphy with 13 points and 5 rebounds.
Buckeyes put the perfect Big 10 record on the line Monday at home against Nebraska.