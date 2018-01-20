CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavaliers got hit with the lightning and felt the Thunder Saturday afternoon.

And forget competing for an NBA title with the West, the Cavs right now don’t even look like a team that will survive the East.

The Thunder scored the first 8 points of the game in less than 2 minutes and 8 was the closest the Cavs would get within following an 8-0 run in the third quarter after falling behind by as many as 24. But Oklahoma City quickly countered and put the game away and win 148-124.

The Thunder raced out to a 43-24 lead after one, shooting 63 percent in the quarter while holding the Cavs to 39.1 percent.

Paul George dropped 25 of his game-high 36 points in the first 24 minutes. Carmello Anthony dropped 29 and Russell Westbrook finished with 23 points and he handed out 20 assists.

The Thunder starting five outscored the Cavs’ starting five 121-67, although it should be noted that Kevin Love was sidelined just over 3 minutes into the game because he wasn’t feeling well.

Oklahoma City out-rebounded Cleveland 52-28 and the Thunder out-shot the Cavs

The 148 points scored by the Thunder were the most the Cavs have allowed in a game this season.

30k On Hold – LeBron James’ bid to hit 30,000 point plateau will have to wait until Tuesday night in San Antonio.

With the Cavs down 26 James hit the bench with 6:37 to play. He finished with 18 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds on 8 of 17 shooting.

James has 29,993 career points and he is still on pace to become the youngest to 30,000 in league history.

Trade Winds – With the Cavs in a slump having lost 10 of their last 14 with Saturday’s loss and trade rumors picking up in recent days, Lue isn’t wasting time or energy on what may or may not even happen next month to his roster.

“I like the group that we have,” Lue said Saturday, prior to their game against Oklahoma City. “We just haven’t been healthy the whole year, have had to do some different things, but I’m just focused on coaching the guys that we have. I like our group, any further questions with that you’ll have to talk with [general manager] Koby [Altman]. Sorry.”

According to reports the Cavs inquired about Sacramento guard George Hill and, according to the New York Times, Cleveland has spoken with the Los Angeles Clippers about DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, and Iman Shumpert, all who have been a part of the 3 Finals runs since James’ return in 2014, have been mentioned in potential trade scenarios.

“I like our group,” Lue said again, driving home the point he’s not focused on trade rumors. “Until we figure out rotations and getting guys healthy and what we have… I like what we have.”

The NBA’s trade deadline has been moved up this year to Feb. 8.

Love Down – Kevin Love went to the bench after playing the first 3:04 of the game and he did not return.

The Cavs said Love, who did not register a tally in the box score during his brief time on the floor, was not feeling well.